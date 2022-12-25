Exports along the grain corridor are falling

11:42 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The grain corridor for the week from November 21 to 27, 2022 produced less agro-industrial products compared to shipments through this channel a week ago.





This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Club of Agricultural Business Association.



"The number of ships loaded during the week was 18, which is 13 units less than the previous week. So far, the capabilities of the seaports of the Odessa region are only half used. All this is due to the artificial tightening of checks by the Russian side, which leads to the formation of queues from ships to pass control and a significant decrease in the throughput of this channel," the experts write.



The largest export volumes during the 17th week of work were: