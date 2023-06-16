Exports from Estonia to Russia increased despite sanctions

10:31 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite ten packages of sanctions, exports from Estonia to Russia increased by 17 million euros in March this year compared to the same period last year, according to information reported by ERR.



According to statistics department analyst Jane Leppmets, the volume of exports to Russia increased from 57 million euros to 74 million euros. About 44% of total exports are machinery and transport equipment, including printing presses and centrifuges.



Leppmets explained that the growth is due to inflation, as the number of goods remained at about the same level, while their prices rose.. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs points to the need to review Estonian export statistics for longer periods than one month.



The head of the Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thinis Nirk, noted that the Estonian economy is relatively small, and export figures fluctuate significantly from month to month, so longer periods, such as quarters, should be compared.



Comparing the first quarter of this year with the fourth quarter of last year, it can be seen that the volume of exports from Estonia did not grow that much, Nirk added.



Most of the exported goods are goods from abroad. Estonian products account for only a quarter of total exports to Russia in March this year. Analyst Leppmets noted that these are mainly re-exports of goods of non-Estonian origin.



In March, 77% of total exports were foreign products that are brought to Estonia and then exported to Russia. Only 23% of all goods sent to Russia were produced in Estonia.



In connection with the aggression of Russia against Ukraine, the European Union adopted ten packages of sanctions. The G7 countries considered the possibility of a complete ban on exports to Russia, but decided to refrain from this idea.



At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on Estonian businessmen to stop trading with the aggressor country.. Nirk noted that Estonia has always been a supporter of the use of tough sanctions and called on Estonian businesses to adhere to these measures, as this will significantly complicate the situation for the aggressor.



Export figures for April are not yet available, but the Department of Statistics believes that Estonian sales to Russia are unlikely to fall.