Experts commented and discussed a possible attack of the Russian army on Ukraine from Belarus

A round table was held at Ukrinform, where political experts discussed the possibility of a new Russian offensive against Ukraine from the territory of Lukashenka's Belarus.
Belarusians will be "cannon fodder" or policemen
Opening the discussion, the head of the NGO "Agency for the Development of Democracy and Information Freedoms" Yuriy Fedorenko noted that now there are two scenario plans for the development of events.
Military personnel from Belarus can be used in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation to carry out "stabilization measures."
This was announced by the chairman of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation Aleksey Frantskevich.
According to Frantskevich, there are no prerequisites for a direct land invasion yet. According to him, the Russian Federation does not have enough troops to invade the territory of Ukraine.
Leader of the International Movement "Speak Louder!" Russian oppositionist Andrei Sidelnikov also considers a land invasion from the territory of Belarus unlikely, although he does not exclude such a possibility. The most realistic scenario, in his opinion, is the further use of the Belarusian military infrastructure by the Russian Federation.
Belarus is extremely important for Ukraine
The future of Belarus is very important for the future of Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by the executive director of the Northern Eurasia Transformation Institute Vladimir Gorbach.
