ISW experts: the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus will not cause an escalation

Plans to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus are aimed at strengthening the military control of the Russian Federation over this country, experts at the Institute for the Study of War say.
The ISW report notes that the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus is unlikely to lead to an escalation from Russia.
The signing of an agreement between the defense ministers of Russia and Belarus on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons became known on May 25.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed that Russia would retain control over weapons stationed in Belarus and noted the readiness of Belarusian aircraft to carry nuclear weapons.
ISW analysts also recalled that earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus before July 1, possibly to highlight a potential nuclear escalation due to the war in Ukraine.
The signed agreement also provides for the deployment of additional military contingents and the development of military infrastructure in Belarus.
ISW experts noted that the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons requires a significant military infrastructure and control from Russia, which is likely to allow the Kremlin to further expand its sphere of influence in the field of security in Belarus.
