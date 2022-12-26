09:27 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Oleg Tsarev, a former people's deputy of Ukraine suspected of high treason, who openly supported the Russian invasion and was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison, admitted that the plan to seize Ukraine failed.. Tsarev stated this in an interview with The New York Times.

"We are losing Ukraine. We have already lost her," he said in a telephone conversation with journalists of the publication.

He also stated that he came to Ukraine and participated in the war at the beginning of the invasion, but, according to him, "the Russians did not understand" that the Ukrainians would resist, thinking that "everything would be easy."

The ex-people's deputy said that he would be happy if the fighting simply stopped on the current front lines, since since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has not been able to capture and hold a single regional center.

"The army, generals, soldiers (occupiers - ed.) were not ready," Tsarev said.

The New York Times notes that Tsarev is a puppet leader of the Kremlin.

Recall that according to Oleg Tsarev, the prison has been crying for a long time. In May 2022, the court sentenced the ex-people's deputy to 12 years in prison.

And in the fall, it became known that Tsarev was accused of treason and illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine. The case has been taken to court.