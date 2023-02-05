Ex-officials of the Yanukovych era were deprived of citizenship and property

07:31 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The property of a number of ex-officials of the Yanukovych era will be confiscated in favor of the state. This was announced on Saturday evening, February 4, by the head of the parliamentary faction Servant of the People David Arakhamia.

According to Arakhamia, such a decision can be made after the application of sanctions against ex-officials.

"The next step will be the imposition of sanctions on them, the arrest and confiscation in favor of the state of all their property, corporate rights and other assets," the deputy said.

He also reported that among others on the list:

Andrey Klyuev

Dmitry Tabachnik

Alexander Klimenko

Vitaly Zakharchenko

Alexander Yakimenko

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky deprived the citizenship of Ukraine of these five former officials during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych.

In addition, the list for deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship includes a deputy of the Kharkiv Regional Council Nikita Shentsev and a deputy of the Odessa City Council Viktor Baransky.

Citizenship will also be deprived of Alexander Gorbylev, Bogdan Klyuev and Vitaly Slaba.

Recall that the president announced the decisions regarding the deprivation of some people of Ukrainian citizenship in an evening video message to the people on February 4.