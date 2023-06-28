Former head of the Nikolaev district prosecutor's office convicted of high treason

19:10 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The ex-head of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor's Office, Gennady German, was found guilty of collaborating with the Russian intelligence service and sentenced to life in prison for high treason, according to information provided by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).



The decision on this was made by the Primorsky District Court of Odessa on June 28.



After Herman's verdict was announced, raw eggs were thrown at him, according to media reports.



According to the investigation, the man transmitted information about the current operational situation in Nikolaev and the region, about the dead military and civilians, about prisoners and places of their detention, as well as about the results of shelling in Nikolaev, daily passwords for checkpoints in the region and other similar information.



During the trial, Herman pleaded not guilty. However, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.