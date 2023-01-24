EC welcomes Ukraine's efforts to eradicate corruption at all levels

17:33 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Commission (EC), amid investigations into corruption in Ukraine, welcomes the efforts of the state to carry out reforms to eradicate this phenomenon. This was stated by the press secretary of the EC for enlargement and neighborhood Ana Pisonero at a briefing in Brussels on Tuesday, January 24.

The European official reacted in this way to information about the resignations among representatives of the Ukrainian authorities after media reports about manifestations of corruption.

"Yes, we have taken into account reports that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is investigating these cases. There is a general rule - we do not comment on ongoing criminal investigations. But we welcome the fact that the Ukrainian authorities are taking these problems seriously," she stressed.

Pisonero noted that, as part of the enlargement process, Ukraine has committed to strengthen the fight against corruption, including at the highest level, by conducting active and effective investigations, as well as achieving a match between the number of investigations and court convictions.

"This is in the conclusion of the European Commission regarding Ukraine's application for EU membership. It is also important to note that after its publication, Ukraine has already taken several important steps, in particular, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has been appointed, the process of selecting a new director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has begun. Of course, further actions and efforts are needed to strengthen anti-corruption institutions," the official explained.

Pisonero also added that the European Commission will assess Ukraine's progress in implementing the reforms identified by the EU as part of the enlargement package in autumn 2023.

“Anti-corruption activities are a key factor in the process of EU enlargement, as well as a condition for the provision of macro-financial assistance from the EU. We are in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure that the funds are used properly,” the EC speaker summed up.

As you know, on the eve of the media reported that the Ministry of Defense allegedly buys products two to three times more expensive than they cost in Kyiv stores.

As a result, the leadership of the military department was summoned to the Rada because of this information.

In turn, the head of the Ministry of Defense Alexei Reznikov denied this information. He believes that the purpose of the “throw-in” is to undermine confidence in the Ministry of Defense on the eve of Ramstein-8.