EC welcomes Ukraine's efforts to eradicate corruption at all levels

The European Commission (EC), amid investigations into corruption in Ukraine, welcomes the efforts of the state to carry out reforms to eradicate this phenomenon. This was stated by the press secretary of the EC for enlargement and neighborhood Ana Pisonero at a briefing in Brussels on Tuesday, January 24.
The European official reacted in this way to information about the resignations among representatives of the Ukrainian authorities after media reports about manifestations of corruption.
Pisonero noted that, as part of the enlargement process, Ukraine has committed to strengthen the fight against corruption, including at the highest level, by conducting active and effective investigations, as well as achieving a match between the number of investigations and court convictions.
Pisonero also added that the European Commission will assess Ukraine's progress in implementing the reforms identified by the EU as part of the enlargement package in autumn 2023.
As you know, on the eve of the media reported that the Ministry of Defense allegedly buys products two to three times more expensive than they cost in Kyiv stores.
As a result, the leadership of the military department was summoned to the Rada because of this information.
In turn, the head of the Ministry of Defense Alexei Reznikov denied this information. He believes that the purpose of the “throw-in” is to undermine confidence in the Ministry of Defense on the eve of Ramstein-8.
