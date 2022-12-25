EC proposes to create a special tribunal to investigate Russian war crimes

16:04 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Commission has proposed options to ensure that Russia is held accountable for the mass atrocities and crimes committed during the war in Ukraine, in particular the establishment of a special independent tribunal.

This is stated in the message of the European Commission.



The EC noted that all member states are parties to the International Criminal Court (ICC), and the EU fully supports the ICJ in investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"However, Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ISS. In such circumstances, this means that the crime of aggression committed by the highest political and military leadership of the country cannot be held accountable within the framework of the ISS.

Therefore, the European Commission proposes alternative measures that will ensure the implementation of justice:

Special independent international tribunal on the basis of a multilateral treaty

A hybrid court could be introduced - a specialized court integrated into the national justice system, but with international judges.

The EC will present these options to Member States for discussion and decisions on the next steps.