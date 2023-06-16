EC plans new rules to disclose foreign funding in EU countries

10:19 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Commission plans to introduce new rules for the disclosure of funding by non-governmental organizations and other institutions in EU countries received from outside the community.



According to information published by DW, the European Commission has developed a bill that will be presented in June as part of the "Defending Democracy" initiative.



This bill provides for the creation of a national registry containing information on funding from non-EU countries such as NGOs, business associations, PR agencies and private media companies.



Organizations, including Transparency International, may be included in this register. European Commissioner Vera Yurova, who is responsible for the policy of preserving European values and transparency, expressed her intention to disclose money flows from non-EU countries that could influence public opinion and political decisions in the EU.



This initiative aims to identify possible authoritarian influence from countries such as Russia, China or the states of the Middle East, in order to protect European democracy.



Vera Yurova noted the need to expose hidden foreign influence and misleading funding, citing the actions of the Kremlin and other actors from third countries.