Johnson called on the West to provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during negotiations with high-ranking politicians to increase support for Ukraine, called for the transfer of all necessary weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He told Fox News about it.
Answering a question about the situation with the F-16 fighters, Johnson supported the provision of all necessary weapons to Ukraine.
Johnson believes that we need to "save time, save money, save lives and give Ukrainians what they need as soon as possible."
He rejected the idea that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be willing to turn the war into a nuclear conflict.
