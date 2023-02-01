Johnson called on the West to provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons

15:43 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during negotiations with high-ranking politicians to increase support for Ukraine, called for the transfer of all necessary weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



He told Fox News about it.



Answering a question about the situation with the F-16 fighters, Johnson supported the provision of all necessary weapons to Ukraine.

"All I'm going to say is that every time we say it's a mistake to provide such and such one weapon, we end up doing it and it ends up being the right thing for Ukraine," Johnson said.

"I remember being told that it was a bad idea to give them anti-tank missiles.. In fact, they were indispensable, and the United States - in the days of Donald Trump - provided them with Javelins as well.. They were indispensable in battles to repel Russian tanks," said the former head of the British government.

"People said not to give HIMARS. I remember arguing about multiple launch rocket systems, MLRS. In fact, they have proved invaluable to Ukrainians. We said the same about tanks," he added.

Johnson believes that we need to "save time, save money, save lives and give Ukrainians what they need as soon as possible."



He rejected the idea that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be willing to turn the war into a nuclear conflict.