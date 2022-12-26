Johnson is looking for opportunities to support the Ukrainian agricultural sector

16:13 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is working on a fund to support agriculture.



He stated this during an online meeting with the chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Rada (VAR) public association Andriy Dikun, the press service of the VAR reports.





"The parties discussed the current situation in the Ukrainian agricultural sector, the deepening of the global food crisis and possible options for cooperation, in particular, the creation of an international fund to support Ukrainian farmers," the report says.



"We support the Ukrainians and want to help, first of all, with the economic recovery and restoration of Ukraine. I think Ukraine is an incredible country that has an amazing economy.



We have made a lot of efforts to get the grain agreement into effect, so that the export of Ukrainian grain from Odessa continues, and now we are looking for opportunities to further promote the development of the Ukrainian agricultural sector," Johnson said.





It is noted that potential assistance to the Ukrainian agricultural sector may resemble lend-lease.





"The world needs Ukraine to produce more food. We need more calories in Africa. This is a real problem. I will consider various possibilities, but I think that this should be a project created in cooperation with other governments.



We will need a general fund to support Ukrainian agriculture in difficult times, but with the understanding that in the end these funds will be returned. That is, this is a kind of lend-lease that the Americans did during the war to help the UK and the Germans," the ex-Prime Minister of Great Britain suggested.



The meeting resulted in an agreement on the provision by the Ukrainian side of a detailed report on the state and priority needs of the agricultural sector and the further continuation of negotiations, the VAR added.



