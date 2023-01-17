Duda wants to collect at least a brigade of Leopard tanks for Ukraine

12:35 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland is gathering a coalition of countries that will provide Ukraine with German Leopard 2 tanks and hopes that it will be possible to form at least an armored brigade.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, speaking at the economic forum in Davos.

"Five days ago, I announced our decision on Leopard tanks. One company of Leopard tanks. That's about 14 tanks. We really decided to send them to Ukraine. But we hope and try to organize more support for Ukraine," he said.

Duda hopes that the EU has allies who will give Ukraine more tanks, such as Leopard, Challenger.

"We are assembling this coalition, which I hope will provide Leopard 2 tanks. Here we are counting on our Finnish partners who have these tanks. There are a number of European countries that have these tanks.. I hope that the allies will simply hand over a few dozen of these tanks, thanks to which at least an armored brigade will be formed for Ukraine," the President of Poland said.

Duda also hopes that Leopard 2 tank manufacturer Germany will also take part in this "very good idea".

"Germany is part of the NATO alliance. And in this situation, when there are allies who are ready to give their tanks to Ukraine, this is an important point. Secondly, I see that the pressure of the German political scene and German public opinion is getting stronger. So I hope that the outcome of all this will lead to this much needed decision," he said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also expressed hope that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would decide to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.