Delivery of "gifts" by drones, or how the SBU special forces destroy Russian equipment. Video

07:41 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The systematic and inevitable destruction of the occupying Russian troops continues on Ukrainian soil. Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully destroy Russian equipment with the help of shock drones. The fighters showed how they accurately drop ammunition on enemy equipment.

"Special forces of the SBU continue to shower the occupiers with "gifts" directly from the sky. The soldiers of the TsSO A do it so spectacularly that the Russian military either burns with happiness or takes off into the ditch from the accuracy of such surprises.

According to the SBU, this time the crews received "gifts" from the fighters:

tanks,

BM Grad,

armored cars,

Kamaz and military trucks.

We will remind, earlier the special forces of the SBU drone Pegasus destroyed the drone of the Russians. And the SBU cyber-specialists destroyed three enemy surveillance complexes.