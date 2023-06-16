Delivery of "gifts" by drones, or how the SBU special forces destroy Russian equipment. Video

The systematic and inevitable destruction of the occupying Russian troops continues on Ukrainian soil. Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully destroy Russian equipment with the help of shock drones. The fighters showed how they accurately drop ammunition on enemy equipment.
According to the SBU, this time the crews received "gifts" from the fighters:
tanks,
BM Grad,
armored cars,
Kamaz and military trucks.
We will remind, earlier the special forces of the SBU drone Pegasus destroyed the drone of the Russians. And the SBU cyber-specialists destroyed three enemy surveillance complexes.
