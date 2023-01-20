Military exercises to be extended in Belarus until the end of the month

16:19 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

At least until January 30, military exercises were extended in Belarus, another one was added to the list of involved training grounds - Ruzhany.

This was announced on January 20 by the monitoring group of Belarus Gayun.

It is noted that January 20-21 will become days off for some training grounds, while others, where the forces of the Russian Federation are concentrated, will continue to work without interruption - Osipovichsky, Domanovo, Lepelsky and Obuz-Lesnovsky.

According to the schedule, the exercises have been extended:
  • at the 227th combined-arms training ground Borisovsky (Borisovsky district) - until 28.01;
  • at the Gozhsky training ground (Grodno region) - until 29.01;
  • at the Brestsky training ground (Brest region) - until 28.01;
  • at the Osipovichsky training ground (Osipovichsky district) - until 29.01;
  • at the 212th aviation training ground Neman (Novogrudok district) - until 27.01;
  • at the 230th combined-arms training ground Obuz-Lesnovsky (Baranovichi district) - 30.01;
  • at the 174th training ground of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces Domanovo (Ivatsevichi district) - until 29.01;
  • at the Lepelsky training ground (Lepelsky district) - until 29.01.
In addition, two-day exercises began the day before at the 210th aviation training ground of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Ruzhany..
 
"The total number of extensions (exercises) was 39 weeks. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are improving their skills, becoming more prepared for defense, but as before, they are not ready for offensive operations due to the lack of real combat experience," the monitoring group emphasized.
 