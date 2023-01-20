Military exercises to be extended in Belarus until the end of the month

16:19 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

At least until January 30, military exercises were extended in Belarus, another one was added to the list of involved training grounds - Ruzhany.



This was announced on January 20 by the monitoring group of Belarus Gayun.



It is noted that January 20-21 will become days off for some training grounds, while others, where the forces of the Russian Federation are concentrated, will continue to work without interruption - Osipovichsky, Domanovo, Lepelsky and Obuz-Lesnovsky.



According to the schedule, the exercises have been extended:

at the 227th combined-arms training ground Borisovsky (Borisovsky district) - until 28.01;

at the Gozhsky training ground (Grodno region) - until 29.01;

at the Brestsky training ground (Brest region) - until 28.01;

at the Osipovichsky training ground (Osipovichsky district) - until 29.01;

at the 212th aviation training ground Neman (Novogrudok district) - until 27.01;

at the 230th combined-arms training ground Obuz-Lesnovsky (Baranovichi district) - 30.01;

at the 174th training ground of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces Domanovo (Ivatsevichi district) - until 29.01;

at the Lepelsky training ground (Lepelsky district) - until 29.01.

In addition, two-day exercises began the day before at the 210th aviation training ground of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Ruzhany..