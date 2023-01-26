Until the end of March, Britain plans to deliver Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine

17:29 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The UK hopes that the Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine at the end of March.



This was announced on Thursday by Deputy Minister of Defense of Great Britain Alex Chalk.



Earlier this month, Britain said it would send 14 of its main battle tanks to Ukraine, along with additional artillery support.

"We plan that it will be at the end of March," he said in parliament in response to a question about when the tanks would arrive in Ukraine.



According to him, by that time the Ukrainian military will have been intensively training how to operate and maintain these vehicles.



Other countries, including the US and Germany, also subsequently committed to supply tanks, which Kyiv hailed as a potential game-changer in the fight against the Russian invasion.



German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to supply Ukraine with German Leopard 2 tanks by the end of March.





