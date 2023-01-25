To save the lives of the personnel, the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved away from Soledar

13:50 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian troops left the city of Soledar in the Donetsk region and entrenched themselves in previously prepared positions. This was announced on Wednesday, January 25, by the speaker of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, in a comment to Suspilny.

"To save the lives of the personnel, the Defense Forces retreated from Soledar. They entrenched themselves on pre-prepared defense lines. We completed the main task: they did not allow the enemy to systematically break through in the Donetsk direction of the front and enter the rear, and then move to the operational space. They knocked out (APU - ed.) as much as possible forces, first of all, the manpower of the personnel, exhausted the enemy," he said.

Cherevaty assured that the front line in Soledar was aligned: there was no encirclement or capture of the Ukrainian military.

"This is a war. Each commander acts with the maximum benefit for his troops. We cannot afford the luxury that our enemy allows us to simply throw our fighters to the slaughter. We are trying to maneuver, strike with fire, use the tactics of small groups in order to exhaust the enemy as much as possible," he added.

The speaker of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that now Russia wants to draw attention to "the small town of Soledar against the background of the fact that the enemy had previously received significant defeats in the Kiev region, in the Kharkov operation, Liman, Kherson."

Recall that back on January 13, Russia announced the capture of Soledar. In turn, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the fighting for this city continues.