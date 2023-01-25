To save the lives of the personnel, the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved away from Soledar

Ukrainian troops left the city of Soledar in the Donetsk region and entrenched themselves in previously prepared positions. This was announced on Wednesday, January 25, by the speaker of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, in a comment to Suspilny.
Cherevaty assured that the front line in Soledar was aligned: there was no encirclement or capture of the Ukrainian military.
The speaker of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that now Russia wants to draw attention to "the small town of Soledar against the background of the fact that the enemy had previously received significant defeats in the Kiev region, in the Kharkov operation, Liman, Kherson."
Recall that back on January 13, Russia announced the capture of Soledar. In turn, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the fighting for this city continues.
