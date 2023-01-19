“We need equipment to win”: Zelensky in Davos called for tanks to be provided to Ukraine

11:17 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defense Forces steadfastly resist the Russian invasion, but for Ukraine to win, it is necessary not only to motivate the military, but also weapons and equipment.



This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a Ukrainian breakfast in Davos.

"We cannot travel only on motivation, on morality. There are specific things on which stability on the battlefield depends. And we expect these specific things," he said.

The guarantor appealed to the partners to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment, including tanks.

“Once again I can thank our partners for their help, but at the same time there are times when you don’t need to hesitate and you don’t need to compare. For example, when you say: "I will give tanks if someone else also gives them. I am powerful in Europe, but I will help if someone outside Europe also helps." It seems to me that this is not very correct," Zelensky stressed.

The politician stressed that Ukraine needs to advance on the battlefield.

"And for this you need technology. Systems that can work over a long distance. And we are not talking about the Russian Federation now. Although everyone understands that Ukrainians will not love the Russians after what they have done here, but we are talking about our territories being temporarily occupied," the head of state said.

He added that Ukraine needs to protect its weak points, in particular by reducing the threat from the air.