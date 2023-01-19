It takes 2 months to neutralize all explosive devices outside the ZNPP

15:50 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

After the liberation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and Energodar, Ukrainian forces will need at least two months to neutralize all explosive devices.



This was stated in Energoatom.



This is due to the fact that the occupiers are purposefully turning the largest nuclear power plant in Europe into a military base, mining everything around because of fear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Energoatom stressed.



This time is also necessary for Energoatom specialists to check the condition of the equipment and structures of the nuclear power plant and the adjacent territory.

"Now the Russians are not able to put into operation at least one power unit of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, since the power lines are damaged, except for one through which the station receives power from Ukraine for its own needs.



In addition, Rosatom lacks personnel, since Ukrainian patriots generally refuse to cooperate with the occupiers, and the competencies of Russian specialists are not enough to organize the full-fledged work of the Zaporizhzhya NPP.



Energoatom emphasized that due to the downtime of the ZNPP and the shutdown of all its power units, there is a constant gradual degradation of systems and equipment. After all, the required temperature regime of their operation is not observed, and the blocks are in a cold non-working state.. The station does not produce electricity, but only consumes it from the Ukrainian energy system (about 100 MW for its own needs).

"In case of damage to the last line that connects the Zaporizhzhya NPP with the domestic power system, the station will go into blackout mode and diesel generators will turn on.. In such an emergency mode, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant has already operated five times after enemy shelling. Fortunately, there has never been a shutdown of diesel generators, which carries the risk of a nuclear or radiation accident," the state company stressed.