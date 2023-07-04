Diplomas in Russia are issued only with a summons to the army

09:20 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In Russia, graduates are issued diplomas only together with a summons to the army. This practice has also spread to college graduates in the region of Ingushetia.



Information about this was published by a local publication, citing a source in one of the educational institutions.



It is clarified that such an innovation was introduced after the director of the college in the village of Nizhniye Achaluki boasted to the head of the republic that thanks to this technique, 30 students from his educational institution were drafted into the army. This idea found support in the district administrations and military commissariats.



Currently, only graduates can pick up a diploma in person, as college authorities refuse to send documents by mail or pass them on to relatives or trusted persons.

“To receive a diploma, you need to sign a summons to the army. Otherwise, the diploma will not be issued. That is, receiving a summons means that you have to serve in the army, and refusing the summons is an invitation to prison,” said one of the interlocutors of the publication.



If the graduate refuses to sign the agenda, an appropriate act is drawn up, accompanied by legal consequences. In this case, the student faces a fine in the amount of 500 to 3,000 rubles under the article "failure to fulfill military registration obligations." Repeated refusal can result in criminal liability for "avoidance of service" and a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment.