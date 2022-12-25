The ninth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation: what can be included in it

09:09 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Commission is stepping up the preparation of the ninth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation: about 180 individuals and legal entities, as well as the Russian sector of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), may be subject to restrictions.



It is reported by Bloomberg and Politico, citing their own sources.



It is noted that the EU also plans to apply measures to the technological, financial and media sectors of the Russian Federation.



The strengthening of sanctions and the adoption of the ninth package was insisted on by Poland and the Baltic countries, who considered the proposals of the European Union to limit prices for Russian oil "too generous" for the Russian Federation.



According to Politico sources, an agreement on sanctions can be reached quickly enough - on the eve of the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council and the EU summit, which will be held on December 12.





