"Cheaper than a blackout": Zelensky called for the provision of electricity, gas and missions to energy infrastructure

14:39 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for Ukraine to receive emergency support from the European energy system, as well as to send special missions to critical energy infrastructure and other things Ukraine needs to get through the winter amid Russian attacks.



He said this while addressing the leaders of the countries at the summit of the energy "Rammstein" in France.

"At least until the end of this heating season in Ukraine, we need emergency support from the European energy system. That is, the supply of electricity from the EU countries to Ukraine. The volume is up to two gigawatts. To make this possible, a decision by the Euronetwork of electricity transmission system operators is needed. Such support could cost around 800 million euros at current prices. It's essential. But significantly less than a blackout in Ukraine could cost us all,” the head of state said.

The President also announced several points that will help Ukraine save the energy system. Ukraine needs such equipment:

transformers,

equipment for restoration of high-voltage networks,

gas turbine and gas piston power units

Zelensky also called on the European Union, by analogy with the IAEA observation missions, which it was agreed to send to all nuclear power plants in Ukraine, to send special missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities involved in the energy supply of Ukraine, on which the stability of the entire region directly depends.



Zelensky noted that due to the destruction of power plants by Russian troops, Ukraine is forced to use more gas this winter than expected.

"And as a result, we need support and the purchase of about 2 billion cubic meters of gas. It is also a necessary element of our stability, which needs your leadership," the head of state said.

He noted that another practical result of the conference could be an agreement to finance a project to purchase 50 million LED lamps for Ukraine.



In addition, he noted the need to create a special permanent mechanism for coordinating efforts, "which will make it possible to provide timely and effective responses to every challenge of Russian energy terror."

"So far, unfortunately, we do not yet have such a modern air defense system that could shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and drones, but we can create a decision-making system that can 100% deprive Russia of terrorist tactics," Zelensky said. .

According to him, "when the energy stability of Ukraine is guaranteed throughout this winter period, when it is guaranteed that there will be no new waves of mass migration from our country to your countries, it will also be guaranteed that no blows, no blackouts will help Russia," no search for weapons somewhere in Iran or elsewhere, Russia will have to think about how to stop the aggression."