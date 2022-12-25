Deputies of the Polish Sejm recognized the Russian Federation as a sponsor of terrorism

15:12 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Sejm of Poland recognized Russia as a state supporting terrorism. The Sejm deputies also noted that the Russian Federation was responsible for the downing of the Malaysian Airlines plane (flight MH17) and for the "crash of the Polish Air Force plane" (flight 101) in Smolensk in April 2010.



The Saeima adopted the relevant decision at a meeting on 14 December.



The document notes that the Russian Federation "systematically violates human rights, international law and the Charter of the United Nations, as well as a number of other obligations, attacks the territories of other countries, commits armed attacks, commits war crimes and genocide."



As written in the resolution, Russia is directly responsible for the accident of Flight MH17 in July 2014, which killed 298 passengers and crew, as well as for the accident of Flight 101 in Smolensk in 2010, which killed 96 people on board: Kaczynski, representatives Polish governments, senior officials of Poland and NATO, and members of the Polish parliament.

“The brutal and illegal aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues. the Russian military carries out attacks throughout the occupied territory, as a result of which thousands of people, including many children, have died. the Russian Federation and its subordinate structures and armed formations carry out acts of terror against civilian infrastructure, extrajudicial executions and kidnappings, sexual violence and torture, removal of children from families in order to Russify them, mass deportations of the population, forced conscription of Ukrainian citizens into Russian armed strength and looting. Russia has repeatedly violated the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War,” the document says.

The Seim also stated that the Russian Federation had committed an act of international piracy by "armedly blocking Ukrainian ports and paralyzing maritime communications on the routes leading to them."