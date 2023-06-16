The deputy of the "Servant of the People" refused the Ukrainian language: Danilov offered to leave

16:28 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov suggested that Maxim Buzhansky, a member of the Servant of the People party who refused to speak Ukrainian on live news broadcasts, leave the political sphere.



Danilov expressed this position through his Twitter account.



Danilov said that the "Russian world" and their supporters, who believe that they have the right to use the Russian language on Ukrainian TV channels, have no place not only on television, but also in politics, and in Ukraine as a whole.

He emphasized that all pro-Russian elements that have been undermining and betraying the country for 30 years must be completely excluded and expelled from all spheres like toxic garbage from Moscow.



Earlier, Maxim Buzhansky, a representative of the Servant of the People party, refused to switch to Ukrainian during a live telethon on May 31.