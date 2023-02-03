Demchenko told how many civil servants were not released abroad

12:25 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the entry into force of the rule banning state officials from leaving, except on vacation, 2 people who fell under these restrictions have not been released from Ukraine.



This was announced by the speaker of the State Border Service Andrei Demchenko.

"According to my information, since the entry into force of the new rules, 2 officials were not allowed to leave Ukraine, because they did not fall under the conditions for crossing the border," he said.



Demchenko specified that they were men.



The speaker of the law enforcement agency also noted that the State Border Guard Service is still waiting for lists of officials from all state bodies and structures.