Ukrainian delegation traveled to Israel for missile defense talks

08:10 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian delegation came to Israel for talks with representatives of the country's Defense Army (IDF) in order to discuss assistance in the construction of missile defense.

This was reported by Israeli journalist Moriah Asraf Wahlberg on Twitter.



According to her, the delegation from Ukraine included a high-ranking military man, and information about the visit was announced in the editorial office on Monday evening.

"A delegation from Kyiv, including a senior member of the Ukrainian army, recently arrived in Israel for a series of meetings with IDF officials.. The purpose of the official visit was to promote the construction of anti-missile defense warning systems by Ukrainians.



Wahlberg also noted that in Israel they wanted to keep the delegation's visit a secret "because of political sensitivity towards Moscow."