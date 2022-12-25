Ukrainian delegation traveled to Israel for missile defense talks

The Ukrainian delegation came to Israel for talks with representatives of the country's Defense Army (IDF) in order to discuss assistance in the construction of missile defense.
This was reported by Israeli journalist Moriah Asraf Wahlberg on Twitter.
According to her, the delegation from Ukraine included a high-ranking military man, and information about the visit was announced in the editorial office on Monday evening.
Wahlberg also noted that in Israel they wanted to keep the delegation's visit a secret "because of political sensitivity towards Moscow."
