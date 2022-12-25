The UN delegation assessed the humanitarian situation in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions

08:21 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In Nikolaev and Kherson, the humanitarian situation has reached a critical level. This was stated by UN representatives who visited the region, reports on Monday, November 28, CNN



Thus, according to UN representative Stefan Dujarric, in Nikolaev alone, almost a quarter of a million people experience a shortage of heat, water and electricity.

"Several heating points have already been installed in Nikolaev to help people who cannot heat their homes.. Aid workers are providing supplies and generators to keep these sites running," Dujarric said.



The UN expects that, with the support of the authorities, they will be able to cover the basic needs of the residents of Kherson if they manage to maintain the same level of assistance sent over the past two weeks.

"However, the situation with water, heating and electricity remains difficult, although the supply of electricity is gradually being restored," he added.

Donors have reportedly provided $3.1 billion in humanitarian aid through the UN this year, but Dujarric said continued funding is essential, especially during the winter months.

"We remain concerned about the plight of civilians in Ukraine, especially with the onset of winter. We are working to support people with services and supplies to make sure they can be protected and kept warm during these harsh months," he added.

The Kherson OVA reported that a UN delegation visited Kherson over the weekend. In particular, the permanent coordinator of the UN system in Ukraine Denise Brown and the head of the office of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Sarah Helding arrived in the city.



Residents of the Kherson region were provided with long-term storage products, bread, water, hygiene products, medicines and other necessary things. Generators were provided for establishments and institutions.