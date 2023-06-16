Power shortage: Ukraine received emergency assistance from Romania

12:52 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

There was a power shortage in the Ukrainian energy system, and emergency assistance was received from Romania, Ukrenergo reports.



On the evening of June 7, 2023, Ukrainian power plants were unable to provide enough power to meet peak demand, so a decision was made to receive emergency assistance from Romania.



At this time, there were no imports and exports of energy. Ukrenergo notes that emergency assistance is a temporary emergency response measure to balance the power grid and is not a commercial import.



Ukraine is able to use such assistance due to the synchronous operation of its power system with the European power system ENTSO-E. In addition, a decrease in the capacity of hydroelectric power plants on the Dnieper upstream of the Kakhovskaya HPP is reported in order to reduce flooding..



As a result of flooding, about 20 thousand consumers in Kherson and the region were disconnected.



Currently, electricity generation is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers, but the situation in the power system remains difficult.



Due to the limited number of operating power units, a power shortage is possible in the evening, so Ukrenergo asks to transfer the use of powerful equipment to other periods of the day in order to reduce the load on the power system and facilitate balancing.