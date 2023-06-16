Denmark will provide Ukraine with 2,000 artillery shells

19:25 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Denmark will provide Ukraine with an additional 2,000 artillery shells.



This was announced after a meeting between Acting Defense Minister Trols Lund Poulsen and Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the Foreign Policy Council, Berlingske news portal reports.



Rasmussen noted that this is a response to the request of Ukraine, and the total cost of assistance will be $36 million.

"This addition is a significant and urgently needed contribution to support Ukraine. We all see that the offensive has already been announced," he stressed.

Funds for military assistance were provided from the Ukrainian Fund, which represents the vast majority of parliamentary parties in Denmark. The total amount of the fund for 2023 is around DKK 7 billion.



Poulsen also noted that other needs of Ukraine are currently being discussed.