Denmark will increase funding for military support to Ukraine by 17.9 billion crowns

18:03 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Denmark plans to increase its spending on military support to Ukraine by 17.9 billion crowns ($2.59 billion) this year and next.



On Monday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced this, according to DR.dk.



She noted that the military situation in Ukraine is in an extremely critical state, the battlefield is becoming more and more serious, so Ukraine needs the maximum support that can be provided.



The fund, from which military aid will be financed, was created in March this year, when a majority in the Danish parliament voted in favor of 7 billion DKK..



This year, the government intends to add another DKK 7.5 billion to this fund, for a total of DKK 14.5 billion. It is also planned to allocate an additional DKK 10.4 billion to the fund next year. Funds, as noted by Mette Frederiksen, come from the "social fund".

"At present, the Ukrainian people need our weapons and support, and therefore this becomes a matter of the highest importance.. However, there are no signs that next year will bring us peace, and therefore we are already allocating more than ten billion crowns for 2024," the Prime Minister explained.



The need for additional funds arose due to the fact that 70% of the fund has already been used.

"The fund for Ukraine will soon dry up, as we are one of the countries providing significant assistance to Ukraine. Therefore, we decided to invest a large amount this year, and Denmark will be one of the leading countries providing support to Ukraine," Mette Frederiksen said.



Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, expressed gratitude to the Folketing, the Danish government and the people of Denmark for the decision to increase funding for the Fund in Support of Ukraine by $2.6 billion.



He noted that this significant contribution will further enhance the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the near and medium term..