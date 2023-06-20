Denmark approved a package of military assistance to Ukraine for 2023-2028

19:20 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Denmark has approved another package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 2.95 billion euros for 2023-2028, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

“Great news from Copenhagen: the Danish parliament approved another package of military assistance to Ukraine for 2.95 billion euros for 2023-2028. Thanks to my dear friends Morten Bodskov, Trols Lund Poulsen and the people of Denmark," Reznikov said in a statement.

The head of the Ukrainian defense department added that every growl of the Leopard and the salvo of the Caesar is a salute in their honor.

"Every growl of the Leopard and salvo of the Caesar is a salute in your honor. And your participation in the "coalition of birds" will give this orchestra the sounds from the sky that we are striving for," Alexey Reznikov wrote.