Denmark approved a package of military assistance to Ukraine for 2023-2028

Denmark has approved another package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 2.95 billion euros for 2023-2028, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.
The head of the Ukrainian defense department added that every growl of the Leopard and the salvo of the Caesar is a salute in their honor.
Great news from Copenhagen: @folketinget approved another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 2.95 billion euros for 2023 -2028.— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 19, 2023
Thank you to my dear friends @mfMorten @troelslundp and the Danish people.
Every growl of Leopard and salvo of CAESAR is a salute in your… pic.twitter.com/YMmLM0eqgu
