Denmark will provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

08:30 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine aimed at providing support to victims of the Russian explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.



The Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Danish Emergency Management Agency sent two powerful pumps, 35 temporary accommodation tents, three compact boats with transport rafts and a large generator to Ukraine.



According to official figures, the total cost of assistance is 2.5 million Danish kroner (335 thousand euros). It is expected that the delivery of aid will be carried out on Saturday and handed over to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.



In addition, Denmark, through the UN Office for Project Services, will provide five tank trucks to collect and transport water from flooded areas, as well as several generators, totaling about seven million Danish crowns (940,000 euros).

"The floods have created a catastrophic situation in many regions of Ukraine, and we are taking all necessary measures to help the Ukrainian people," Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.



After Russia blew up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam on Tuesday night, emergency assistance was provided by several countries of the European Union and the United States.