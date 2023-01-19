Denmark plans to transfer Caesar to Ukraine

18:33 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine may receive 19 Caesar SPGs from Denmark.



The Danish government has already consulted with parliament during a meeting of the Foreign Policy Committee, according to the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defense.



Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen welcomed the decision of the parliament and stressed that self-propelled howitzers are now very necessary for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I am glad that the vast majority of parliamentary parties support this sacrifice. Denmark has been one of the most active donor countries since the start of the war in Ukraine. We must continue to be like this," the minister said.

According to him, it is now important for Denmark to find a balance between helping Ukraine and continuing to strengthen its own defense.. In particular, the transfer of ACS will delay the deployment of the 1st Danish Brigade. In this regard, Denmark is considering the possibility of quickly acquiring new capabilities.