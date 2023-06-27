Denmark began training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters

Denmark has started a training program for Ukrainian pilots on modern F-16 fighter jets, AP reports, citing Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
According to Poulsen, Denmark has taken steps to start training and improve the skills of Ukrainian pilots.
The acting minister added that Ukrainian pilots must complete six to eight months of training before the donation of Danish F-16 fighter jets becomes a reality.
Denmark has already ordered 27 F-35A fighters, which will replace the aging F-16 aircraft, which are more than 40 years old, of which Denmark currently has 30 aircraft in service.. The transition to the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter is scheduled for the period from the end of 2023 to the end of 2025.
It is noted that this transition was originally planned for 2027.
