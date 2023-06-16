Danilov commented on the events in the Belgorod region

20:52 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine has nothing to do with what is happening in the Belgorod region of Russia, and the fighting with the participation of Russian volunteers against federal forces in the region is a manifestation of internal contradictions among the citizens of the Russian Federation.



Alexey Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, stated this on the air of the national telethon "United News".

"The situation in the Belgorod region does not affect the security situation in Ukraine in any way. The citizens of the Russian Federation have the right to protest there. This is recorded, among other things, in their legal documents. And Russia must deal with this issue on its own," he said.

Danilov completely denied accusations from Russia regarding the alleged involvement of Ukraine in the events in the region. He stressed that this is Russia's internal affairs and blaming the Armed Forces of our country for this is nonsense.