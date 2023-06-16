Danilov commented on the events in the Belgorod region

Ukraine has nothing to do with what is happening in the Belgorod region of Russia, and the fighting with the participation of Russian volunteers against federal forces in the region is a manifestation of internal contradictions among the citizens of the Russian Federation.
Alexey Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, stated this on the air of the national telethon "United News".
Danilov completely denied accusations from Russia regarding the alleged involvement of Ukraine in the events in the region. He stressed that this is Russia's internal affairs and blaming the Armed Forces of our country for this is nonsense.
