Danilov admits connection between Lukashenka and Prigozhin's rebellion

07:11 25 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Comparing a number of facts, we can conclude that Alexander Lukashenko's participation in the history of Prigozhin's "Russian rebellion" is ambiguous. As Aleksey Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko may be involved in the rebellion in Russia.

Danilov pointed out that the Wagner PMC troops were moving quite quickly across Russia and Prigozhin had almost reached Moscow to demand that Putin dismiss Shoigu and Gerasimov. However, everything changed when Lukashenka intervened.

Danilov noted that Lukashenka is "a very cunning and unprincipled person."

The NSDC Secretary also added that it is not known how Lukashenka will behave in the future.

Do not forget that, according to the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Peskov, the criminal case against the leader of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin will be closed, and he will "leave for Belarus."

“I do not rule out that he can lead this very rebellion and help the Wagnerites ... Not everything is so simple in Belarus," Danilov said.

In addition, Danilov admitted that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, must have accomplices in the Kremlin.

"He does not make decisions on his own, he does not move independently in the processes," the NSDC Secretary said.

It should be noted that on June 23, the founder of the Russian PMC Wagner Prigozhin accused the Russian military of attacking the rear positions of his mercenaries, which killed a large number of militants. After that, he went "to Moscow" capturing Rostov and Voronezh. However, after negotiations with Lukashenka, Prigozhin decided to stop his rebellion and stopped the movement of his mercenary columns to the capital of the Russian Federation.