CNN: Prigozhin rebellion is a serious threat to Putin

According to information published on Saturday, June 24, CNN notes that the next 24 hours will be critical for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
American analysts view the armed rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of Wagner PMC, as Putin's "most serious threat" in his 23 years in office.
The reason for this rebellion, according to experts, is the failure of Russia in the war in Ukraine. The only way to save the Moscow elite from collapse, it is believed, can be an internal split.
CNN also points out that the Kremlin is probably not behind Prigozhin's rebellion, as the loss of control over the city of Rostov-on-Don has been effectively acknowledged by the Russian government.
However, the American channel has suspicions about the pre-planned actions of Prigozhin, as the mercenaries of PMC "Wagner" quickly gathered and moved towards Rostov-on-Don. "It's hard to do it spontaneously in a day," the article notes.
While analysts suggest that Putin will emerge victorious from this uprising, they also believe that his regime will not be able to return to its previous level of control and power.
American analysts view the armed rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of Wagner PMC, as Putin's "most serious threat" in his 23 years in office.
The reason for this rebellion, according to experts, is the failure of Russia in the war in Ukraine. The only way to save the Moscow elite from collapse, it is believed, can be an internal split.
CNN also points out that the Kremlin is probably not behind Prigozhin's rebellion, as the loss of control over the city of Rostov-on-Don has been effectively acknowledged by the Russian government.
However, the American channel has suspicions about the pre-planned actions of Prigozhin, as the mercenaries of PMC "Wagner" quickly gathered and moved towards Rostov-on-Don. "It's hard to do it spontaneously in a day," the article notes.
While analysts suggest that Putin will emerge victorious from this uprising, they also believe that his regime will not be able to return to its previous level of control and power.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments