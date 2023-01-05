PMC "Wagner" recruits political prisoners from Chechnya - GUR

10:21 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian PMC "Wagner" began to recruit prisoners from the correctional institutions of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, most of whom were convicted for political reasons.



The GUR said that in the colony-settlement No. 3 of the city of Argun (Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation), as well as in the correctional colony No. 2 of the village of Chernokozovo (Naursky district of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation), the process of recruiting prisoners into the ranks of the Wagner PMC continues.

"The phenomenon is beginning to take on a massive character.. Thus, more than 50 prisoners were "mobilized" from both colonies, most of whom were convicted on trumped-up cases.

The GUR added that work is being carried out with the employees of the colonies to prevent information leakage.



What is known about the use of prisoners by the "Wagnerites" in the war in Ukraine

Russians are throwing Wagner militants into battle, whom Yevgeny Prigozhin recruited in Russian prisons. This was previously reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS).



In total, the invaders recruited 23,000 prisoners, who are used during the assault as "cannon fodder," the CNS notes.

"The reason is that their death does not resonate in Russian society and therefore allows Russians not to think about losses.. In fact, the enemy is exchanging the lives of cheap fighters for the lives of Ukrainians.

From the prisoners, assault squads are formed, during the assault they use aerial reconnaissance, thanks to which the group commanders observe the actions of their subordinates. At the same time, these losses do not demoralize the Wagner PMC, because qualified personnel and leadership are not involved in the assault, the CNS noted.