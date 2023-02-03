PMC "Wagner" began to recruit fewer prisoners - British intelligence

14:42 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The scale of the Wagner PMC convicted recruitment program is likely to have significantly decreased compared to the peak in the summer and autumn of 2022.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.



According to the data of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, published on January 31, 2023, the number of prisoners in the country amounted to 433,000 people. This indicates a decrease of 6,000 prisoners since November 2022, British intelligence officers noted.



In contrast, the service's preliminary figures show a reduction of 23,000 prisoners from September to November 2022. It is likely that Wagner's recruitment was a major factor behind this reduction, according to British intelligence.

Anecdotal evidence from the Ukrainian military over the past ten days suggests a decrease in Russian use of human wave-style assaults by Wagner fighters in key sectors .

According to British intelligence, significant tensions between PMC "Wagner" and the Russian Ministry of Defense are shown publicly. Competition between groups within the Russian elite is, in all likelihood, part of the reason for the declining supply of convicts.