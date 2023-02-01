PMC "Wagner" transfers forces from Bakhmut to the south of Ukraine – ISW

09:52 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine





This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War



According to the Institute's analysts, the introduction of regular Russian forces to the front line in Bakhmut compensated for the culmination of the offensive of the "Wagner group" and retained the initiative of Russian operations in the city area, recognizing the ISW forecast of December 27 about the culmination of the Russian offensive on Bakhmut as inaccurate. The Russian regular Armed Forces can compete with the private military company "Wagner" in the Bakhmut direction, while the leadership of the mercenaries is likely to transfer part of the units to the south of Ukraine.

The Wagner group offensive reached its climax, according to the ISW on January 28, but the Russian command sent enough conventional Russian forces to activate it, thus preventing the ongoing general climax of the Bakhmut offensive .

In particular, Denis Yaroslavsky, the commander of the Ukrainian unit operating in Bakhmut, confirmed that "super-skilled" Russian regular military forces are currently reinforcing assault units of the private military company Wagner in efforts to encircle Bakhmut.. At the same time, Vladimir Nazarenko, another Ukrainian commander of the Bakhmut Front, also confirmed the ISW observation that the Russian military command sent Russian airborne troops to participate in the attack on the city.



At the same time, the Institute does not believe that Bakhmut is doomed to capture by the Russians.

"ISW does not predict the imminent fall of Bakhmut by Russian forces, although the Ukrainian command may prefer to surrender Bakhmut rather than risk unacceptable losses.. It is highly unlikely that Russian forces will be able to carry out a surprise encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut.

At the same time, in an ISW commentary, Yaroslavsky noted that the Ukrainian military command is likely to conduct a controlled withdrawal of troops from Bakhmut in order to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers if it considers that the risk of encirclement of the city is inevitable.. In turn, Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of Ukraine, said on January 31 that Ukrainian forces can still effectively transfer units to Bakhmut, noting that the Ukrainian military command has developed several emergency plans to respond to Russian operations near the city.



The Institute's analysts note that Russian officials once again overestimate the military capabilities of the Russian Federation for an offensive in the Donetsk region and in the theater of military operations in a short time.

"The head of the 'Donetsk People's Republic', Denis Pushilin, said on January 31 that the capture of Bakhmut would allow Russia to advance into Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, about 40 kilometers northwest of Bakhmut. Wagner Group sponsor Yevgeny Prigozhin previously stated that the average rate of Russian advance around Bakhmut was about 100 meters per day, and it took Russian troops eight months to advance from occupied Popasna in the Lugansk region and Svetlodarsk to their current positions. message.

As ISW recalled, Pushilin also stated that the hypothetical capture of Ugledar by Russian troops would allow the Russian Federation to launch offensive operations on Kurakhovo, Marinka and Pokrovsk, despite the fact that Russian troops have been trying to capture Marinka since March 17, 2022, when the Russian Ministry of Defense provided false information about the capture of the settlement. Pushilin also claimed that Russian troops would capture Avdiivka, but offered no explanation as to how the Russians would break through the Ukrainian fortifications around the town, which had been under construction for almost nine years.

"Pushilin's expectations about the hypothetical capture of Bakhmut by Russia demonstrate once again that the Russians continue to face difficulties in accurately assessing the relationship between time and space, taking into account the Russian military potential," analysts say.

At the same time, the Institute believes that regular Russian troops can replace the Wagner PMC forces by redeploying them from Bakhmut to the front line in southern Ukraine. In particular, the head of the Ukrainian Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Taurida Direction, Colonel Yevgeny Yerin, said that Russian troops were carrying out an unspecified rotation of troops outside the Kherson region and that the Ukrainian authorities were clarifying reports of the arrival of the Wagner Group forces in the Zaporozhye operational direction.

"Ukrainian officials first reported the arrival of Wagner's forces on the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson region on January 15, coinciding with the culmination of Wagner's offensive in the Donbass with the capture of Soledar on January 12. Russian forces may be replacing depleted and battle-weary Wagner forces in favor of Russian conventional units that were likely resting and re-equipping after the Russian withdrawal to the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson region in November.

Analysts lean toward the view that the Russian Defense Ministry is trying to completely push Wagner PMC forces from Bakhmut to portray the traditional Russian military command structure as the only winner in this area, assuming that Russian troops will eventually take the city.