09:02 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Executions of own fighters without trial, obviously, are a habitual practice for the Russian private company Wagner. Thus, Andrey Medvedev, a former Wagner PMC mercenary, in an interview with The Insider said that only he knows for sure about ten murders of their members by the Wagnerites who refused to participate in hostilities. Among them were eight prisoners and two unconvicted.

The PMC Wagner has a special detachment for resetting its MED (a separate unit under the security service of the Wagner PPK, which is "engaged in resetting"). Medvedev was personally present at several such executions. Yevgeny Nuzhin, whose head was smashed with a sledgehammer by the Wagnerites, was his subordinate.

Medvedev claims that the recruited Wagner mercenaries do not receive the promised money, and their relatives do not receive payments for the dead. For this purpose, the dead are presented as missing.

Andrei is also wanted by the Wagner assassins and hides his whereabouts.

"They take the guys and (kill) either in a public way or in a non-public way, as it was with Nuzhin," Medvedev said.

The ex-commander of the "Wagnerites" says that Nuzhin served in his unit.

"He came from the colony, I personally led him to the position when he switched sides. I was shell-shocked that day, and I was evacuated to the hospital. The next day, the Esbians (Security Service of PMC Wagner) came and asked me a question about this character," recalls Medvedev.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers in Ukraine are sending tens of thousands of mercenaries of the private military company Wagner recruited in prisons to the front lines.