Ukraine needs long-range missiles to stop Russian terror - Zelensky

08:36 29 January Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in an evening video message to the people, touched upon the morning shelling of Konstantinovka, Donetsk region.

"Today at 9:15 am, the Russian army fired rockets at our city of Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. The enemy used S-300 missiles. In the residential sector. As of now, 17 names are on the list of victims. 14 - wounded. Three people died. My condolences to family and friends… These Russian missiles hit in Konstantinovka, in particular, in four residential buildings. And such attacks, unfortunately, are commonplace in our territories, which the Russian army reaches with such missiles. Donbass, Kharkiv region, south of the state…" Zelensky said.

The President emphasized the importance of military assistance from foreign partners in providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with long-range missiles.

"It would be possible to stop this Russian terror if we could provide the appropriate missile forces of our military. So that terrorists do not have a sense of impunity. Ukraine needs long-range missiles, in particular, in order to remove this possibility for the occupiers to place their rocket launchers somewhere far from the front line and destroy Ukrainian cities with them. And I thank everyone in the world - politicians, public figures, journalists and ordinary people who insist with us that there can be no taboos in the supply of weapons to protect against Russian terror," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the president thanked the soldiers who defend the Donetsk region.

"I would like to especially note today the units that most effectively defend the Donetsk region.. The 21st separate battalion of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade - thanks for the stamina and repulse of Russian assaults! Warriors of the 26th and 55th separate artillery brigades - thanks for your accuracy! 92nd separate mechanized brigade - thank you guys! Thanks to everyone who every day and every night gives the necessary result for Ukraine! And we will definitely respond to every Russian shelling. Glory to Ukraine!" the President stressed.

Recall, today, January 28, the enemy hit Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, three people were killed, 14 were injured, and four multi-storey buildings were damaged.