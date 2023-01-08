What happened at the base of the Russian Federation in Makeevka - the story of a wounded occupier

09:44 08 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The invader, wounded in Makiivka, said that on New Year's Eve they were ordered to gather at the vocational school to listen to the address of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The corresponding confession of the occupier Anton Golovinsky was published by one of the Russian Telegram channels.

"On New Year's Eve, we were gathered in the assembly hall to listen to Putin's speech. We were told to follow the order, the criminal order of Colonel Roman Enikeev, because of which all our guys died," Golovinsky said.

It is noted that Golovinsky was brought to a hospital in Rostov-on-Don, where he died a few days later from injuries incompatible with life.. Golovinsky received burns on 75% of his body. He was a private in the 1444th motorized rifle regiment.

Recall that on New Year's Eve, the building of a vocational school in the occupied Makeevka, where the Russian military were en masse, was struck, almost completely destroying the building. Near the vocational school there was an ammunition depot and equipment of the occupiers. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation acknowledged the death of 89 soldiers. At the same time, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that about 400 occupiers were killed in Makeevka on New Year's Eve, and about 300 more were wounded.