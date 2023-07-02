What will help to avoid any terrorist attack on the territory of ZNPP - OP

11:17 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The tension associated with the threat of an explosion at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is growing every day. The only possible way out of this dangerous situation could be a warning from world leaders to Russia that any terrorist attack on the territory of the ZNPP would be equated with the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter on Sunday, July 2.

"We are separated from the terrorist attack at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by only one general public statement from the leaders of the global world: "Any Russian provocation at the ZNPP will instantly be equated with the use of tactical nuclear weapons with corresponding specific consequences," Podolyak said.

At the same time, he states that now Ukraine hears only "absolute and eloquent silence" from the international community.

Recall that last week, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia was preparing to carry out a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which could lead to the release of radiation.

According to intelligence, the aggressors carried out additional mining of the cooling pond at the nuclear power plant.

Ukraine has already prepared a plan for the evacuation of residents of several regions in case Russia commits a terrorist attack at the ZNPP.