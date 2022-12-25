17:14 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

NATO leaders have again returned to the idea of supplying Ukraine with MiG-29 and F-16 fighters in order to close the skies over the country and persuade Moscow to negotiate.

This was stated by retired US Navy Admiral and former Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe, James Stavridis.

“Giving the Ukrainians more tools to close their own skies could be key to getting the Russians to eventually start negotiations, possibly as early as early spring given the success Zelenskiy and his military have had on the ground,” Stavridis wrote in a Bloomberg column. .

According to him, the Ukrainian army is stronger in the land war, but Russia still has an advantage in the air.. Moscow is also launching massive missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.. It was the latter circumstance that prompted NATO countries to reconsider their position on the transfer of fighter jets to Kyiv, since the country's air defense system cannot cope with so many missiles and drones, Stavridis claims.

In addition, as Stavridis said, Kyiv is likely to receive not only aircraft, but also air defense systems, batteries of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and other equipment that can further strengthen Ukraine and change the situation.



Back in March, Poland was preparing to transfer up to 33 Soviet MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, but the United States intervened and banned Warsaw from providing such military assistance.. According to Spectator sources, this happened as a result of a behind-the-scenes agreement between the United States and China - the latter asked NATO countries to refuse to supply weapons to Ukraine in exchange for the nuclear deterrence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It worked,” a Chinese source said after China’s National Liberation Army contacted the Russian General Staff and “neutralized” Putin’s nuclear threats, who ordered the country’s nuclear forces on high alert on February 27.

After that, in June, the US representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, ruled out the possibility of transferring F-16 fighters to Ukraine, despite the fact that the Russian army was advancing and seizing parts of the Lugansk region at that time.



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked NATO countries to "close the skies" over Ukraine and supply Kyiv with modern air defense systems, as well as fighter jets.. After Russia began massive rocket attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure on October 10, Germany and the United States quickly provided several modern Iris-T and NASAMS air defense systems that protect Washington from missile attacks.