Four air strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems

09:00 21 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 18 strikes on enemy concentration areas and four on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report on January 21.

The air defense forces also shot down two reconnaissance UAVs Orlan-10 and Merlin-VR.

In addition, rocket and artillery units hit a command post, two concentration areas and an ammunition depot of the occupiers.

Recall that over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoe, Ploshchanka, Krasnopopovka in the Luhansk region and Belogorovka, Razdolevka, Vasyukovka, Krasnaya Gora, Yagodnoye, Bakhmut, Predtechino, Vodiane and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.

It was also reported that the Marines destroyed an enemy self-propelled guns and an enemy ammunition depot.