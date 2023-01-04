Cherevaty assessed the possibility of the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv direction

18:08 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor is not currently creating new large groups in the Kharkov direction. Serhiy Cherevaty, a representative of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this at a national telethon on Wednesday, January 4.

He answered in this way the question whether the Russians would launch an offensive on Kharkov after the onset of frost.
 
"It's hard to say what the Russians want when the ground freezes, here it's much more valuable to listen to General Budanov, who has the best and most updated information in this direction. As far as I remember, there was no talk of creating large new groups in the Kharkov direction," Cherevaty said. .