Cherevaty assessed the possibility of the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv direction

The aggressor is not currently creating new large groups in the Kharkov direction. Serhiy Cherevaty, a representative of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this at a national telethon on Wednesday, January 4.
He answered in this way the question whether the Russians would launch an offensive on Kharkov after the onset of frost.
He answered in this way the question whether the Russians would launch an offensive on Kharkov after the onset of frost.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments