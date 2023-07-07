Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with helicopters and ammunition in the near future

12:41 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Czech Republic will soon provide helicopters and ammunition to Ukraine, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Prague.

"The Czech Republic will give Ukraine helicopters and 100,000 pieces of ammunition as a gift," Fiala said.

In addition, he shared information that the Czech Republic will actively participate in the training of pilots, including piloting F-16 fighters.



It is also planned to transfer simulators so that Ukrainian pilots can conduct training right on their territory.