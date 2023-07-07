Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with helicopters and ammunition in the near future

The Czech Republic will soon provide helicopters and ammunition to Ukraine, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Prague.
In addition, he shared information that the Czech Republic will actively participate in the training of pilots, including piloting F-16 fighters.
It is also planned to transfer simulators so that Ukrainian pilots can conduct training right on their territory.
