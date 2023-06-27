Czech Republic promises to increase supplies of military equipment to Ukraine - minister

18:41 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Czech Republic promises to provide even more military equipment to Ukraine. The Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Yana Chernokhova, said at a press conference that there are still technical equipment in the army warehouses that can be transferred to Ukraine.



This message was spread by Ceske Noviny.

"We still have certain options from the army's stocks," Chernokhova said, cited by Reuters.

The minister also noted that the Czech army is taking into account the lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine in the procurement and development of a defense strategy, which is scheduled to be completed by September 2023, according to the message of the Czech Ministry of Defense.



In turn, Prime Minister Petr Fiala noted that the Czech Republic had already provided Ukraine with a significant amount of military equipment from January to May 2023, including 24 tanks, 76 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), 645 anti-tank guided missiles, 16 special vehicles for air defense systems. defense (air defense), 57 thousand ammunition for artillery pieces, as well as 144 anti-aircraft guns.



In addition, Ukraine received other military materials, equipment, spare parts, fuel and means of radiation, chemical and biological protection.



Fiala noted that the Czech government has also arranged for the delivery of hundreds of additional pieces of heavy military equipment under license or in cooperation with foreign partners.