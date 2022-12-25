The Czech Republic will produce weapons for Ukraine in large quantities: what to focus on

The Czech Republic will produce weapons for Ukraine in large quantities. In particular, this applies to heavy weapons.
Deputy Defense Minister Tomasz Kopeczny, who has been coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, told Radiožurnál that the decision was the result of an October meeting between Prime Minister Fiala and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to him, thousands of Ukrainians will also come to the Czech Republic to work in Czech arms factories.
According to him, the Czech Republic simply does not have enough workers with experience in the arms industry, so skilled Ukrainian workers and engineers will be a huge boon for the country.
Production is paid by NATO partners.
The Deputy Minister of Defense said that at the first stage, the emphasis will be on the joint modernization and repair of capacities, and then on the production of heavy military equipment. He stressed that the production of weapons in Czech factories does not pose an increased security risk.
