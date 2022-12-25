The Czech Republic will produce weapons for Ukraine in large quantities: what to focus on

16:37 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Czech Republic will produce weapons for Ukraine in large quantities. In particular, this applies to heavy weapons.



Deputy Defense Minister Tomasz Kopeczny, who has been coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, told Radiožurnál that the decision was the result of an October meeting between Prime Minister Fiala and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



According to him, thousands of Ukrainians will also come to the Czech Republic to work in Czech arms factories.

"This is not classified information. Citizens of Ukraine are already working in the Czech industry, including the defense. We didn't start traveling to Ukraine yesterday or last year, we've been doing it since 2015. Then we tried to respond to Russian aggression by strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine. For Ukrainians, the war began immediately after the Maidan. We are talking about a gradual increase in Ukrainian workers," Kopechny said.

According to him, the Czech Republic simply does not have enough workers with experience in the arms industry, so skilled Ukrainian workers and engineers will be a huge boon for the country.

Production is paid by NATO partners.

"Same as in previous projects. They exist thanks to important international donors under the Copenhagen Initiative, i.e. the Scandinavian countries and the UK. complete projects For everyone, I will give an example of the delivery of ninety T-72 tanks. Forty-five are funded by the United States, the other half by the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Another example would be Zuzana howitzers, which were funded by a consortium that included Norwegians. Another investor will be the Ukrainian state, which will order the goods," he said.

The Deputy Minister of Defense said that at the first stage, the emphasis will be on the joint modernization and repair of capacities, and then on the production of heavy military equipment. He stressed that the production of weapons in Czech factories does not pose an increased security risk.